ST. MARYS — The city of St. Marys is already making changes to its parks and their programs under the leadership of James Wolf and more is to come.
Wolf, who completed his first summer season as city parks and recreation manager in 2018, addressed city council at its meeting Feb. 18 to provide a review of last year and information on where he hoped things were heading.
2018
Wolf noted summer staffing presented a learning curve for him, noting that as students are finishing their school year, the city is already preparing parks for the upcoming season. Plans are in place to streamline the process this year.
“On-boarding a bunch of PHEAA college workers was quite a challenge,” Wolf said.
Looking ahead
“We’re getting ready to start meeting on summer programs,” Wolf said Thursday.
A comprehensive overview and budget reorganization was undertaken.
“This year, we’re just making sure that things are allocated in the right line items,” Wolf said.
He said renegotiation of garbage contracts and a switch to a different telephone and internet provider yielded savings.
Wolf said he is working with city staff to secure additional funding through grants for parks and programs.
Staffing changes are also planned.
In the past, the city has hired a winter parks director. Wolf said he handled the duties of the position this year.
The city has also maintained two park staffs during the summer.
“The majority of those (summer) programs are held at those two parks, Memorial and Benzinger,” Wolf said. “This year, we really want to unify the park staff. We want to unify our parks and have everyone work together to accomplish the goal of the summer programs. Two directors working together with all the summer workers at all the parks.”
To aid with the unification process, wolf said an administrative parks coordinator position would be created to handle the “business side” of running the parks and free directors to work with staff and programming. Two assistant positions would be eliminated.
He said the plan would serve to unify staff, enhance programs, utilize all parks for activities, maintain parks, and schedule workers and events together.
Wolf said a comprehensive park plan is in the early stages of development, with plans to release a city-wide survey in the near future.
“Something that shows what we have, what the people want from our community and where we’re going as a park and rec in the future,” he said. “We’re gonna take all this and gather all this information and, hopefully, build a really good comprehensive park plan that we can build off of and move forward with the rec board.”
Changes are budget neutral, Wolf said.
“The changes that we’re making are all within our existing budget,” he noted. “We’re working very hard to provide things for the community with the funds we have.”
Year-round programs
“One of my big goals is to try to keep our parks open all year round,” Wolf said. “Maybe even just have events.”
He cited Benzinger as an example, highlighting it’s use in spring, summer and fall. Wolf said keeping walkways clear and providing additional lighting would be needed to provide winter utilization of the park.
He said a New Years Day park event is being considered.
“Kaulmont, same idea,” Wolf said. “How about ice skating? Ice skating is huge. It’s a huge pond. So what would it be like to have a real ice skating rink?”
