KERSEY — A St. Marys woman faces charges after she reportedly fell asleep in an intoxicated state while caring for an elderly person with dementia.
Charges of endangering the welfare of a care-dependent person for whom one is responsible and recklessly endangering another person were filed against Leeann Schloder, 48, of St. Marys, July 16 at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark S. Jacob of St. Marys.
Ridgway State Police investigated the incident involving Schloder and a 92-year-old Kersey woman who suffers from dementia at a Ridge Road residence July 22.
A nurse arriving for her shift that day reportedly found Schloder unconscious in her vehicle in the driveway, then witnessed the elderly victim on her porch crying.
After entering the residence, the nurse reportedly found the stove on medium-high heat with a pot of overcooked broccoli that had been boiling for an hour and a half unattended, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
During an interview with police, Schloder reportedly said she went to the car to smoke a cigarette and fell asleep, admitting she had been drinking alcohol throughout the day. According to the affidavit of probable cause, she appeared to be intoxicated and her speech was slurred.
Schloder refused a preliminary breath test, but police reportedly determined she was under the influence of alcohol while caring for the victim.
Schloder’s preliminary hearing will be held at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 13 at Jacob’s office.