JOHNSONBURG — A Johnsonburg woman accused of keeping her children in a filthy environment waived her preliminary hearing at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Wednesday.
Sheilah Maria Thomas, 29, of Johnsonburg, is charged with a third-degree felony count of endangering the welfare of children, and also a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of children, according to a criminal complaint filed with Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Jan. 7.
The Johnsonburg Borough Police Department was dispatched in response to an activated fire alarm at 426 Water St. Ext. Jan. 4, where the tenant, Thomas, lived with her 2-year-old daughter, 6-year-old son, two dogs and one cat. The chief of the Johnsonburg Fire Department called police inside the residence to observe the living conditions upstairs, according to the affidavit of probable cause, and officers reportedly saw animal feces on the walls and in both children’s bedrooms.
After speaking with Thomas, police learned Elk County Children and Youth Services was already aware of the situation. Police reportedly advised Thomas she would be charged with child endangerment, since the children were exposed to hazardous waste and she had made no effort to clean the residence.
Thomas will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas April 6. Unsecured bail was set at $10,000.