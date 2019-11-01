CLEARFIELD — Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw Jr., announced Wednesday that Kimberly Sue Williams has been extradited and is currently housed in the Clearfield County Jail.
Shaw reported that Williams was returned to CCJ late in the afternoon on Oct. 29. Williams was arraigned on criminal homicide and related charges today by Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling.
Williams, 46, of Elm Drive in Morrisdale, has been charged with homicide and related charges for killing her disabled husband, Ronald Williams Jr., 49, of Morrisdale on March 14. Williams allegedly killed her husband in an effort to collect a $1 million inheritance and move to North Carolina with a man with whom she was allegedly having an affair.
A preliminary hearing will be scheduled in the immediate future. Williams remains incarcerated in CCJ.
Shaw thanked Clearfield County Sheriff Mike Churner for his assistance with extradition proceedings.
