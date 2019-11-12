RIDGWAY — A Johnsonburg woman who was charged with fleeing police in May is facing new charges for allegedly providing false information to law enforcement.
Yvette Lynn Meyer, 42, of Johnsonburg, is charged with three counts of providing false information to law enforcement and disorderly conduct, according to charges filed at Magisterail District Judge James Martin’s office Oct. 29.
Ridgway Borough Police responded to 125 Depot St. for reports of two people fighting Oct. 10. The two women were found across from St. Leo’s School.
When asked what was going on, the women reportedly said “Nothing,” and said they were leaving the area. The officer told them they were not free to leave and were under investigation for disorderly conduct, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The officer asked Meyer for her name and date of birth, to which she reportedly said “Draina Myer” and gave the birthdate May 23, 1977. Police later discovered that was not her real name, and her birthdate is May 3, 1977.
According to court dockets, Meyer was also charged with several traffic felonies in May, including fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, failing to stop when meeting or overtaking a stopped school bus, license suspension, not stopping at a stop sign, operating on streets and highways and unlawful operation of an ATV in a careless way.
Meyer’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Nov. 20.