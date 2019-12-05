ST. MARYS — A St. Marys woman who has been charged with retail theft on several occasions is being accused of stealing fake tampons, three bottles of wine and a smart-phone car mount Nov. 18.
Stacy Lee Parks, 36, of St. Marys, is charged with the third-degree felony of retail theft, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Nov. 21.
The City of St. Marys Police Department was dispatched to Nittany Minit Mart on Washington Street in response to reports of retail theft Nov. 18. Store employees told police a woman entered the store and was spotted shoplifting several items. This was confirmed through a surveillance system, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The woman, identified as Parks, allegedly stole one box of fake tampons, or “Dube Tubes,” typically used to conceal alcoholic products, a ring holder/car mount for smart phones and three bottles of wine. The value of the items reportedly taken totaled more than $56.
Employees reportedly followed Park out of the store, asked her to return the items and told her police had been called. Park ran back into the store, threw the fake tampons and car mount onto the counter and left the scene in a black Nissan, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police called Parks and advised her to bring the three bottles of wine she had allegedly taken to the police station. Parks did so, and reportedly admitted to taking all of the items, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Parks reportedly has eight prior retail-theft offenses.
Parks’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Dec. 17 at Jacob’s office.