DuBOIS — A DuBois woman is accused of stealing more than $2,000 from the Dunkin’ Donuts in DuBois while she was employed there.
On Nov. 14, Amy Weinzierl, 42, 907 S. Main St., DuBois, was charged by Sandy Township Police with two misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed at District Judge Patrick Ford’s office in DuBois, the police were called at 12:12 p.m. on Sept. 7 to Dunkin’ Donuts located at 934 E. DuBois Ave., Sandy Township, for a report of a theft.
Upon arrival, the police were informed by regional Manager John Estep that on Sept. 7 when he arrived at the store and after checking bank deposits, he discovered two cash deposits from the business were not made. Those deposits not made included one on Sept. 5 in the amount of $1,101.97 and Sept. 6 in the amount of $1,217.28, the affidavit said.
Estep made contact with the store manager identified as Weinzierl, who was on duty the days in question and was responsible for making the required deposits, the affidavit said.
When questioned, Weinzierl admitted to failing to make the specified deposits stating that she thought she could repay the money before it was discovered missing. She stated that she “got in way over her head and her financial issues were more than she could handle.” She stated that she intended to pay all of the $2,300 back in full and provided Estep with a written statement.
The police made contact with Weinzierl and she agreed to speak to the police. She admitted to the thefts stating that she had financial troubles, the affidavit said.
“The defendant was visibly upset and appeared remorseful for her actions,” the affidavit stated.
On Sept. 8, Weinzierl went to the police station for further questioning and to provide a written statement. During the interview, which was being audio and video recorded, Weinzierl stated that her daughter became ill while out of the country and she had to pay to fly her back home and during this same time her truck and only form of transportation needed repairs costing from $1,500-$2,000.
Because of her financial obligations, Weinzierl said that she tried to “float the deposits without anyone noticing until she could put the money back,” the affidavit stated. She said she took two deposits totaling approximately $2,300. She also said she had every intention of paying all of it back and that she was the only one working at the time.
Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 14 at Ford’s office.
