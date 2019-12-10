JOHNSONBURG — A Johnsonburg woman accused of trying to use counterfeit $100 bills at several locations waived her preliminary hearing Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge James Martin.
Tammy Dee Lytle, 48, of Johnsonburg, has been charged with two second-degree felony counts of forgery, theft of services, possessing an instrument of crime and receiving stolen property, according to documents filed at Martin’s office Oct. 31. Unsecured bail was set at $5,000.
The Johnsonburg Borough Police Department received a visit from the Johnsonburg American Legion manager Aug. 28, who said a woman came in and purchased three sodas with a $100 bill, and was given $97 in change. The manager later discovered the $100 bill was allegedly counterfeit, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police agreed to meet at the JAL and review the video of the transaction, reportedly identifying Lytle as the suspect.
The following day, JBPD Chief John Clopp received a phone call from the owner of Buzzy’s Pizza and Pub on Center Street, who said a delivery driver made a delivery to 405 Legion Ave. that day, with Lytle being the caller, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The total was $43.89, the owner said, and payment was allegedly made with a $100 counterfeit bill.
Chief Clopp received another phone call from the St. Marys Police Department Oct. 2. A witness reportedly told St. Marys Police that he and his wife gave Lytle a ride to the Milestone Wellness Center in Butler and she unsuccessfully attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill there as well as at the Chicora Drug Pharmacy in Chicora.
Lytle is scheduled to be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Jan. 6.