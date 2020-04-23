BROCKWAY — A Brockway woman faces felony charges after allegedly assaulting her daughter’s boyfriend with a samurai sword.
DuBois based state police filed charges against Patricia Ann Soltesz, 55, of Brockway, on April 8 including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, 12 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim and his girlfriend were in her room when Soltesz came in to argue with her daughter. Her daughter shut the door to keep Soltesz out, and she reportedly returned with a board and broke the door from the frame.
The victim told police Soltesz then went to her room and returned with a samurai sword. She followed the victim into the kitchen, swinging the sword at him and threatening him. As he tried to calm her down, she allegedly stabbed him in the forearm with the sword. She then swung the sword, and hit him in the neck, leaving an abrasion.
He eventually reportedly restrained Soltesz on the couch and took the sword from her, while his girlfriend recorded the interaction and called police. He let Soltesz up after she calmed down, and she reportedly took some of her belongings out to a storage shed beside the home, then left.
The victim and his girlfriend told police Soltesz had taken drugs and paraphernalia out of the house. While viewing the recording of the incident, officers reportedly noted the items Soltesz took with her from the house. The wallet she had taken was found in the storage shed, as allegedly were a pill grinder, a marijuana cigarette, several pills not prescribed to Soltesz, suspected methamphetamine, two syringes, and a glass pipe.
Officers also found the sword under the porch steps, and noted it appeared to have blood on it.
Soltesz was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois for her injures, but refused treatment. She was then transported to the Jefferson County Jail based on a detainer placed on her by the Clearfield County Probation Department.
Soltesz is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 28 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.