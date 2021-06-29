RIDGWAY — A Johnsonburg woman is facing felony charges after allegedly attempting to sneak methamphetamine into the Elk County Jail.
Jacqueline Ann Babb, 37, of Johnsonburg, is charged with contraband/controlled substance and criminal attempt – contraband/controlled substance, both felonies of the second degree; possession of a controlled substance/contraband by an inmate, also a felony in the second degree; and a possession of a controlled substance misdemeanor, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office June 3.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Babb was committed to the Elk County Jail for a probation violation on May 27. She was allegedly asked by the probation department’s officer and a sheriff deputy if she had any drugs or paraphernalia on her prior to being brought into the prison, to which she said she had none.
Upon commitment to the ECJ, a correction officer reportedly noted that Babb was holding Kleenex in her hand, and allegedly hesitated to hand it over. The officer took the item from her, and it contained a small bag of a white substance, which Babb admitted was methamphetamine, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Babb’s bail is set at $15,000. Her case was held for court at Martin’s office June 23.