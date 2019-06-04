ST. MARYS — A St. Marys woman faces a number of traffic violation charges after she allegedly fled police and didn’t stop for a school bus while driving a four wheeler.
Yvette Lynn Meyer, 22, of St. Marys, is charged with several traffic felonies, including fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, failing to stop when meeting or overtaking a stopped school bus, license suspension, not stopping at a stop sign, operating on streets and highways and unlawful operation of an ATV in a careless way.
According to the St. Marys Police Department, officers were parked on South Michael Street monitoring school traffic April 25 when they observed a white Suzuki four wheeler traveling south. The operator was wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt, dark shorts and sneakers, a red backpack, green helmet and also had a small tattoo on the outside of her lower right leg, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police entered the roadway with active sirens and lights. A school bus was stopped at the Wendel Road bus stop, activating its flashing red lights and side stop sign. The ATV rider was allegedly heading straight for the school bus, which was actively loading children, and didn’t stop. The driver also failed to stop at a stop sign on Martin Road, and turned onto a path where police couldn’t follow, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police reportedly received several tips the ATV operator was Meyer, who was also cited in 2017 while operating a 2007 white Suzuki four-wheeler.
Police went to speak with Meyer at her residence the afternoon of May 3. She was outside and wearing shorts, and officers noted the small tattoo on the outside of her lower right leg.
Meyer denied operating or owning an ATV. Offers left the residence, driving down Iron Run Road, where they reportedly viewed a Suzuki four wheeler parked at the rear of Meyer’s residence.
Meyer also has a suspended Pennsylvania driver’s license in relation to driving under the influence, according to the affidavit of probable cause, and one prior conviction.
Meyer’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. July 16 at the office of District Judge Mark Jacob of St. Marys.