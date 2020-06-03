RIDGWAY — An Oil City woman has been jailed after she allegedly shot a man in Ridgway during an argument.
Rachel Chanelle Fleeger, 42, of Oil City, is charged with aggravated assault by attempt to cause injury, a felony in the first degree, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office May 25.
Ridgway State Police went to Illinois Lane in Ridgway in response to reports of a domestic dispute May 25, where Fleeger was allegedly engaging in a verbal argument with a man, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The argument turned physical, and Fleeger allegedly shot the man in the right side of his abdomen with a Glock 17 pistol. There was an entrance and exit wound approximately one inch deep, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Fleeger is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. She waived her preliminary hearing at Martin’s office June 3.