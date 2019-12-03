ST. MARYS — A St. Marys woman faces felony charges after she allegedly stole holiday decorations from St. Marys Pharmacy.
Heather Lynn McClain, 43, of St. Marys, is charged with the third-degree felony of retail theft, and receiving stolen property, also a third-degree felony, according to charges filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Nov. 21.
St. Marys Police officers were dispatched to St. Marys Pharmacy in response to reports of a retail theft Nov. 8. A pharmacy employee reportedly told police a blonde woman was seen walking to the back of the store, where several kinds of decorations and seasonal items are on display. The woman was seen picking up a candle, two poinsettias and two gingerbread decorations. She then allegedly hid the items in her purse and left without paying for the decorations, a total loss of $40, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The theft reportedly was recorded on store surveillance cameras.
McClain did not show up for two scheduled interviews at the COSMPD station, but returned the five items she allegedly stole to the pharmacy, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police also determined McClain was convicted of a retail-theft offense in December 2016 and February 2018.
McClain’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Jan. 7 at Jacob’s office.