ST. MARYS — A St. Marys woman is confined in the Elk County Jail after police reportedly seized 75 bags of heroin from her Walnut Street residence.
Paige Marie Friedl, 22, of St. Marys, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, both felonies in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
The City of St. Marys Police Department reportedly had been receiving information that Friedl was using drugs and allowing drug dealers to distribute drugs from her Walnut Street residence since 2018, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police conducted a traffic stop which led to the seizure of several bags of heroin March 11 and the occupants of the vehicle reportedly said they had been with Friedl earlier that day.
The occupants of the car reportedly told police they saw Friedl handling the bags of heroin. Police conducted a search warrant March 12 at Friedl’s residence, which reportedly resulted in the seizure of $480, 75 bags of heroin, two cell phones and an assortment of drug paraphernalia, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Friedl was arrested and interviewed, reportedly admitting she had one to two “bricks” of heroin at the time and was selling it per bag. She also reportedly said she uses her cell phone to arrange distribution of the heroin.
Frield is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. She waived her preliminary hearing at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Tuesday and will be formally arraigned May 4 at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas.