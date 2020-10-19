ST. MARYS — A Johnsonburg woman is facing several charges following a St. Marys traffic stop that allegedly resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine and heroin.
Margaret Ann Wisor, 41, of Johnsonburg, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony, criminal use of a communication facility, a third-degree felony, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Oct. 13.
Caitlin Marie Ambuski, 20, of Kersey, is also charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
City of St. Marys Police observed a vehicle driving erratically Sept. 8, 2020 on Taft Road and conducted a traffic stop. As the Toyota pulled off the road, it nearly went into a ditch, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The driver, identified as Wisor, had a suspended Pennsylvania license, and allegedly appeared disoriented, had droopy eyelids and bloodshot eyes. Police also identified burnt foil and a torch protruding from a yellow purse on the front passenger seat, identified as drug paraphernalia, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The passenger in the car, Ambuski, allegedly admitted she had drug paraphernlia, namely burnt foil, in her purse.
Police searched the vehicle, and reportedly found a black purse belonging to Wisor, ultimately finding a glass meth pipe, Ziploc bag containing several grams of methamphetmaine, Ziploc bags and numerous pieces of foil, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Also, within a zippered pouch of the purse, police reportedly found four high-roller stamp bags of heroin, three black widow stamp bags of heroin and three plain red bags of heroin. Two glass smoking pipes were also seized from the center console.
Wisor reportedly was also in possession of $360. The Ziploc bag of methamphetamine weighed 7.3 grams and field tested positive for methamphetamine, according to police.
Police searched Wisor’s cell phone, finding she allegedly used it regularly to purchase and distribute controlled substances in Elk County. During an interview, Wisor stated she gives heroin to Ambuski. The same “high roller” stamp bags of heroin were found to be possessed by Wisor and Ambuski, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Wisor’s preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. Oct. 27 at Jacob’s office. Bail is set at $15,000. Ambuski’s preliminary hearing will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 24.