ST MARYS — A Johnsonburg woman faces felony charges after she allegedly administered too much morphine to an 82-year old Silver Creek Terrace patient.
Angela Marie Leathers, 63, of Johnsonburg, is charged with two counts of neglect of a care-dependent person and aggravated assault, all felonies in the first degree, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and furnishing false or fraudulent material, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office May 20.
City of St. Marys Police officers were contacted about the alleged mishandling of medications at Silver Creek Terrace assisted living facility on Johnsonburg Road April 16-18. The mishandling resulted in the overdose of a patient there, accoridng to the affidavit of probable cause.
The initial report showed the patient was given morphine which caused her to overdose, and she was transported to Penn Highlands Elk. Police learned the Silver Creek Terrace manager conducted an internal investigation, which reportedly showed that the patient was in pain from a fall, and morphine was administered by Leathers.
The investigation reportedly showed more morphine was used by Leathers than was reported, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The manager and a nurse contacted Leathers, who admitted to not using a syringe to measure the medication. Leathers reportedly gave the patient 1 milliliter of morphine, not .25 millimeter, as reported.
Based on the patient’s records, police concluded the elderly woman relies on assistance for food, shelter, clothing and personal care, due to physical or cognitive disability or impairment, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police served a search warrant for Leathers’ personnel file May 15, which allegedly showed three prior medication mishandlings during 2019 that resulted in employee disciplinary actions, including education and training on medication handling and administration, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Leathers’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. June 9.