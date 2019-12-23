ST. MARYS — A St. Marys woman charged with possession and tampering with physical evidence waived her preliminary hearing at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Dec. 17.
Latoshia Daniell Wilson, 28, of St. Marys, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, according to charges filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Nov. 21.
The City of St. Marys Police Department was dispatched to 247 N. Michael St., Apartment 3, for reports of a suicidal man Oct. 26. While at the apartment speaking to Wilson, officers reportedly saw several stamp bags in the ash tray on the coffee table, according to the affidavit of probable cause. These stamp bags reportedly used to store heroin or fentanyl, were empty and the corners had been burned, according to police.
Wilson reportedly told police she had taken crystal methamphetamine earlier that day, but sold it, since she didn’t want it causing further issues with the man who lives with her, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
While authorities were awaiting the assist of other officers, Wilson allegedly took the empty stamp bags and attempted to flush them down the toilet. The bags were later removed from the toilet, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police conducted a search of the residence Oct. 26, which reportedly resulted in the recovery of drug paraphernalia, a stamp bag with powder residue, hypodermic syringes and .5 grams of crystal methamphetamine.
Unsecured bail was set at $3,500. Wilson is scheduled for formal arraignment at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas in Ridgway Jan. 6.