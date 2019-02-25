SNYDER TOWNSHIP — A car crash in Jefferson County Sunday evening claimed the life of a woman, according to a Pennsylvania State Police report.
The driver, Abagail Dobson, lost control of the vehicle while traveling south on State Route 28 near Horizon Drive in Snyder Township around 8:15 p.m., according to police. While negotiating a left curve in the roadway, the vehicle traveled into the north-bound lane, where it was struck by another vehicle traveling north.
Dobson was not wearing her seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker, according to the report.
The driver of the other vehicle, Frank Barber, and his passenger, Andrea Barber, both wore seatbelts. Andrea sustained what were reported to be minor injuries.
PSP Trooper Ian Mactavish was assisted by Corporal Adam Borden and troopers Dylan Himes and John Connor, DuBois Emergency Medical Services and Brockway Emergency Medical Services and Volunteer Fire Department.
