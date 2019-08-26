ST. MARYS — A St. Marys woman faces assault and harassment charges after she allegedly struck another woman in the face Aug. 11.
Krisha Lynn Buehler, 38, of St. Marys, is charged with simple assault and harassment.
While on patrol Aug. 11, St. Marys Police Department officers reportedly saw Buehler walk in front of two vehicles at the intersection of Washington and Lawrence streets, stop in the middle of the intersection, throw up her arms and shout vulgarities, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Buehler then reportedly walked in front of the police car, continuing to shout vulgarities and threats to a woman and man on the sidewalk.
Police made contact with the woman, who had a large, bruised bump above her right eye, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The woman told police she was struck in the head by Buehler before they arrived on scene.
Buehler’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 1 at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob of St. Marys.