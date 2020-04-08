PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney woman faces child endangerment charges after a child in her care reportedly took Lysergic Acid Diethylamide, or "acid," and ran into the street naked.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Christina R. Pearce, 34, of Punxsutawney March 25 including recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of children.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police responded with Children and Youth Services to take custody of a child last September. The child reportedly told officers there was drug use in the home.
Police asked her about an alleged incident where she took acid and ran into the street naked.
The juvenile told police she got a "tab" of acid from Drew Maines, who has a record of drug charges. She allegedly took the acid, and became convinced she was going to be in a permanent state of hallucination, and went to take a shower. She told police she panicked and ran outside naked.
Another child in the home interviewed by police told officers she took the victim upstairs to calm her down. She said she convinced the victim to take a shower, but she started to freak out because she was seeing colors. The girl then ran downstairs naked, reportedly shouting that she needed her stomach pumped because she didn't want to be "tripping" anymore.
She was reportedly chased and grabbed by another person present at the home, and carried back inside.
When police interviewed Pearce, she said she did not know the girl had taken drugs until she said she was “melting.” She also reportedly said she did not know where the drugs came from.
Maines refused to give any formal statement about the incident.
When police interviewed Pearce about a different incident, she admitted the minor had been living with her, and considered herself to be in a guardianship role.
Pearce is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail. A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled.