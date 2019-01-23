ST. MARYS — A Johnsonburg woman faces charges for allegedly conspiring in a plot to steal a vehicle and use it to break into another vehicle impounded because it was believed to contain drugs.
According to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday, Jocelyn Renee Funair, 27, of 333 Shawmut Road, Johnsonburg, conspired with Kyle Sarginger to break into a vehicle previously seized during a traffic stop.
On Jan. 16 a traffic stop was conducted in Ridgway on a 2013 Honda CRV as part of an investigation into the use and distribution of methamphetamine in the borough, according to the complaint. The vehicle was impounded in St. Marys as a result of the stop. Funari and Sarginger were present with the vehicle at the time of the stop.
According to the complaint, the next day, St. Marys police contacted Det. Gregg McManus of the Elk County District Attorney’s Office to report a tip that Sarginger had contacted an employee of the company which had towed the vehicle in an attempt to access the vehicle and remove drugs from under its seat.
On Jan. 18, St. Marys Police were dispatched to the towing company for a report of a possible burglary. Video surveillance showed a Ford trunk with a plow was driven into the garage door of the impound area twice before the operator exited the vehicle, entered the garage and used a crow bar to smash through the Honda’s window and access the vehicle, according to the complaint. The operator of the truck was later identified as Sarginger.
Police investigation found the Ford truck had been taken from the All-American Car Wash lot, according to the complaint, The truck was later located on Rosely Road.
St. Marys police travelled to the Sarginger farm at 1781 Bucktail Road, St. Marys, and took Funair and Sarginger into custody on suspicion of felony burglary.
According to the complaint, Funair told police during an interview she and Sarginger planned to steal a vehicle and ram it into the impound garage to gain access to the impounded and Honda and retrieve controlled substances. Funair said she and Sarginger had planned to use radios to maintain contact during the attempt, in case assistance was needed. Funair also told police she had dropped Sarginger off at the All-American Car Wash where he found a vehicle with keys in it and took it in an effort to carry out the plan.
According to the complaint, the controlled substances contained in the Honda were later found at the Sarginger residence.
Funair faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit burglary, theft by unlawful taking, criminal trespass and criminal use of a communication facility; and a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to tamper with evidence.
A preliminary hearing for Funair is scheduled Jan. 29 before Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob.
She had been being held in Elk County Prison in lieu of $40,000 bail.
Charges against Sarginger for the incident had not registered in the Pennsylvania Unified Judicial System database as of 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when district courts closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.