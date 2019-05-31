REYNOLDSVILLE — Cherie Ama Glen will face charges of forgery and tampering with records at a June 26 preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge David Inzana in connection with a series of incidents that began on Dec. 11, 2018.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Reynoldsville Police Officer Troy Bell responded to a March 4 call regarding fraud at the C.G. Johnson Elementary School. Truancy Officer Kiley Smith reported that the children of Glen and James Reeseman had been having a lot of absences. Smith alleged that Reeseman and Glen had been turning in forged excuses for the children and provided Officer Bell with copies of the excuses. School Secretary Wanneita Rupert explained that she called Penn Highlands Healthcare and was advised that the children were not provided an excuse since 2018 and had not been seen in Q-Care since May 20, 2018.
The dates of the excuses provided Bell were for Dec.11, 2018, Jan.4, 2019, Jan.9, 2019, Jan. 11, 2019, Jan.15, 2019 and Jan.25, 2019. The excuses were reported to have been dropped off at the school or emailed.
Bell made contact with Reeseman and asked to speak with him on a truancy issue. Reeseman reportedly said on the phone that there were doctor’s excuses for all absences and that he took the children to Q-Care and Med Express. Reeseman reportedly agreed to meet with Bell on March 5, but according to Bell he never arrived at the meeting.
Bell reportedly spoke with a physician’s assistant with Q-Care, who said she had not personally seen the children since 2017 and that the children had not been seen at the facility since May 20, 2018. She said she did not write a doctor’s excuse for the entire school year and had not authorized Reeseman or Glen to use her signature. She reportedly told Bell she believes Glen and Reeseman were editing an old excuse and turning it in to the school.
Bell returned to the school and was provided with more excuses for the children, dated for Aug. 31, 2018 and Nov. 7, 2018. Rupert said Glen had been responsible for handing in 11 of the excuses and Reeseman had handed in two.
According to the affidavit, Bell interviewed both Reeseman and Glen on March 15 separately and at different times. Reeseman said he had submitted some of the excuses but that they were allegedly provided him by Glen. Glen said she handed in some of the excuses but did not know where they came from, as Reeseman handled them. She also said she would not know how to create a document to continue falsifying the excuses. Both Reeseman and Glen said they did not falsify the excuses.
Bail was set for both Reeseman and Glen at $10,000 and both were able to post bail. Reeseman’s case has been transferred to the Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas.