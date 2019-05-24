ST. MARYS — A St. Marys woman is facing child endangerment and possession charges after her children were allegedly found in close proximity to heroin and drug paraphernalia May 8.
Andrea Jane Horne, 28, of St. Marys, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, conspiracy, two third-degree felonies and one misdemeanor of endangering the welfare of children, a third-degree felony of criminal use of a communication facility, as well as two misdemeanors of intent to posses a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Timothy Close, 34, of St. Marys, is also charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, conspiracy, criminal use of a communication facility and two misdemeanors of intent to posses a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
The St. Marys Police Department reported they started receiving information regarding heroin trafficking by St. Marys residents Horne and Close in the Elk County area in September 2018, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police discovered evidence Horne had allegedly sold heroin recently, and also observed she and Close using their cell phones to aid in the distribution of heroin. A search warrant for their Pontzer Avenue residence was served by the SMPD, Pennsylvania Office of the Atoorney General’s North Central Drug Task Force and Pennsylvania State Police officers on May 8.
The search allegedly resulted in 175 stamp bags of heroin, cell phones, $790 in U.S. currency and drug paraphernalia, including glass pipes, burnt foil, empty stamp bags, a scale and pen tubes.
When police entered the residence, Horne was home with her two infants and 6-year-old child. Heroin and drug paraphernalia was allegedly located within close proximity to the children, including a pen tube sitting on top of a pacifier.
Horne and Close were arrested and are both housed in the Elk County Jail. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for Tuesday at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob.