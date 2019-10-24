RIDGWAY — A Ridgway woman faces several felony drug charges after she was reportedly found unconscious in front of the Dollar General store on Main Street here.
Jessica Marie Smith, 39, of Ridgway, is charged with four felony counts of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, the third-degree felonies of criminal use of a communication facility and criminal conspiracy, five misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Oct. 16.
An agent with the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigation and Drug Control was contacted by the Ridgway Borough Police Department in March 2019 regarding an ongoing investigation which started with a call from the Dollar General on Main Street in Ridgway in January, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The caller said a woman was “really screwed up,” and appeared to be unconscious in front of the store.
The woman was identified as Smith. Police reportedly observed impairment and tried to arrest her for public intoxication and she reportedly became combative and physically struggled with an officer, also attempting to get rid of her cell phone. The officer allegedly found Smith to be in possession of two bags of methamphetamine, three Acetaminophen and Oxycodeone Hydrochloride tablets, THC, Lorazepam, Clonazepam and drug paraphernalia, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
After further receiving Smith’s text messages, police observed that she was buying, selling and trading prescription medications and methamphetamine with nine other people.
Smith’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at Martin’s office.