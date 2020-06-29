PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Port Matilda woman is facing charges of alleged child endangerment after being pulled over for suspected DUI.
Punxsutawney based state police filed charges against Lacey Victoria Moore, 30, of Port Matilda, including DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, endangering the welfare of children, disregard of traffic lane, and driving without a valid inspection.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police followed Moore during routine patrols. The police allegedly witnessed her cross over the yellow lines and white line multiple times.
When police conducted a traffic stop with Moore, they noted a baby in a car seat in the back seat of the car. They also noted the alleged smell of burnt marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
The police asked how long it had been since Moore smoked marijuana, which she allegedly admitted to doing about an hour and a half earlier. After conducting several field sobriety tests, which reportedly had difficulty with, she was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.
Moore has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 8 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.