DAYTON — A Dayton woman faces DUI charges after she was reportedly found to have children in the car with her when she was stopped on Oct. 1.
Punxsutawney based State Police filed charges against Melissa Lynn Castelveter-Baxter, 46, of Dayton on Nov. 14 including DUI, recklessly endangering another person, failure to stop at a red light, disregard for traffic lane, vehicle turning left, careless driving, reckless driving, violating hazard regulation, safety restraints – child under 4 years old, and restraint systems – child booster seat.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, an officer was dispatched to a report of an erratic driver in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee. He reportedly located the vehicle being driven in the Punxsutawney Borough, on West Mahoning Street.
The officer reportedly witnessed Castelveter-Baxter drive through the designated parking spaces on West Mahoning Street while the road was clear, and stop at a red light a full car length over the designated stop line. She then reportedly turned left at the intersection of West Mahoning Street and South Gilpin Street in front of oncoming traffic.
When the officer made the traffic stop, he reportedly saw five children in the back seat; two of them were four years old, one was three years old, and one was seven months old. Reportedly none of the youngsters were in required child safety seats for their age groups.
The officer then reportedly put Baxter through a Standardized Field Sobriety Test, and she showed signs of impairment. She submitted to a blood draw at the Punxsutawney Hospital, which tested positive for caffeine; Alprazolam, an anxiety medication; and Tramadol, a narcotic-like pain reliever.
A preliminary hearing for Baxter has been scheduled for Dec. 17 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.