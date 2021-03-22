ST. MARYS — A Donora woman is facing several charges after she was allegedly found with controlled substances and paraphernalia following a traffic stop.
Deanna Mae Cooper, 29, of Donora, Pennsylvania, is charged with two felony counts of the manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, four misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office March 8.
City of St. Marys Police Department officers were traveling on South St. Marys Street March 7 when they discovered a suspended registration on a Chrysler sedan. According to an affidavit of probable cause, police conducted a traffic stop and discovered Cooper as the driver. She became visibly upset and told police she had not been paying her car insurance. The vehicle inspection was also expired.
Police also detected the alleged odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, which Cooper admitted to possessing. She provided police with a cylinder from a vaporizer containing THC and a black-colored glass smoking pipe with marijuana, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
During the stop, Cooper reportedly said she also had ecstasy in the car and an additional five grams of marijuana. Police summoned to have the car towed as it was not insured, registered or inspected and had marijuana and synthetic THC in it.
K9 Officer Nando was deployed on the exterior of the vehicle and alerted to the odor of controlled substances, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Cooper was allegedly in possession of a digital scale, metal grinder containing marijuana, glass mirror, 30 Ecstasy tablets, 3.5 grams of marijuana, Ziploc bags containing marijuana and THC, one glass smoking pipe, another Ziploc bag of marijuana, rolling papers, a glass smoking bubbler device with a bowl, THC dab oil, scraper tools, and a wallet of paper ledgers outlining specific costs of marijuana, ecstasy and Xanax, one PayPal cash card and $93, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The items seized were indicative of controlled substance distribution. Cooper also allegedly admitted to using her cellphone to purchase or sell controlled substances.
Cooper’s bail was set at $25,000. She waived her preliminary hearing at Jacob’s office March 16.