ST. MARYS — A Johnsonburg woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly forged someone’s signature and cashed a check in their name.
Ashley Lynn Holterback, 29, of Johnsonburg, is charged with the second-degree felony of forgery, conspiracy by forgery, a felony in the second degree, and a theft by unlawful taking misdemeanor, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Nov. 17.
According to the City of St. Marys Police Department, on May 23, 2020, a person whom Holterback was with entered the victim’s house on Eckert Road in St. Marys, and took a check from the person’s check book. The check was no. 826.
The co-defendant, along with Holterback, allegedly then went to Walmart, where Holterback wrote her name, the date and the amount of $124 on the check. She also allegedly signed the victim’s name, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Holterback cashed the check at Walmart to receive the money.
When interviewed at the police station, Holterback reportedly confirmed this information.
Holterback’s preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 29 at 3 p.m.