GRAMPIAN — A woman was transported to the hospital by medical helicopter after she fell at Bilger’s Rocks Wednesday evening at approximately 8:25 p.m.
Brady Township Fire Department Assistant Chief Bob Gray said the woman, believed to be in her late 20s to early 30s, was walking on the rock formations with a friend when she fell.
Gray said she tumbled into a large gap between several rock formations, striking her head on a rock.
Gray said firefighters and emergency personnel were able to transport the woman from where she fell to the entrance to the trails along Bilger’s Rocks Road on foot using a stokes basket.
She was transported by Curwensville Ambulance Service to the intersection of Bilger’s Rocks Road and Greenville Pike where the STAT MedEvac helicopter landed.
Gray said the woman was transported by helicopter to UPMC Altoona with suspected head injuries.
In addition to Brady Township Fire Department, Rescue Hose & Ladder Co.’s High Angle Rescue Team assisted in the rescue. Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co. secured the helicopter’s landing zone.
Gray said firefighters were on scene approximately 75 minutes.