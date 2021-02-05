RIDGWAY — Pennsylvania State Police in Ridgway are investigating a fire that occurred at 5835 Montmorenci Road Feb. 3.
The Johnsonburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a wood-framed residence at around 2:45 a.m., according to the PSP report. The structure was a one-story home with a loft.
A 66-year-old woman and 63-year-old man were home at the time. The man sustained light burns and smoke inhalation, the report says, and the woman was severely burned on her face, hands and head. She was flown to UPMC Mercy Hospital for treatment, police said.
The fire was ruled accidental in nature, according to PSP, and was a $400,000 loss.