BROOKVILLE — When Bari Bargerstock started coming to longrifle rendezvous, she was a shooter. Today she often goes to the festivals as a vendor of clothing emulating that of the Revolutionary War and French and Indian War eras.
Bargerstock is one of the only period appropriate clothing vendors who goes to the longrifle events. Her clothes are designed to look like they are from 1740-1840. Most people buy their period appropriate clothes online or make their own like she started doing. She has been sewing for about 55 years.
It began in 2004 when her husband went to his first rendezvous. She began trying to make her husband a shirt for the event. After she finished the first one, he told her it needed to be longer. After two more tries, she began researching the type of clothing he said he needed. Finally, she had a shirt for him that was in the right style.
After seeing there weren’t many period appropriate clothes for sale, she decided to make a few shirts to take with her to their next meet. She took three with her, and they sold quickly. Encouraged by this, she took seven to the next, and then 10 and then 20. Today, she starts her summers with about 100 shirts, and continues to add to that number throughout the season.
“It’s nothing to sell 100 to 150 shirts in summer,” said Bargerstock.
She usually buys about $20,000 worth of inventory for the season. Now instead of just shirts, she has full outfits of clothing for sale. She now does pants, waistcoats, hats, and the undergarments that were worn during the time period.
Bargerstock is from Kittaning, but has been to New York, Ohio and West Virginia for events. One of the largest events to which she takes her clothes is the Eastern National Event, which usually attracts about 1,000 camp sites.
She spends every night working on her clothing, because she still works full time with an ambulance service during the day. When she and her husband go to events, it takes them about seven hours to set up their camping tent and her vendor tent together. Their vendor tent is a 15 by 15 foot structure, which would have been a prime tent for the era.
She started attending festivals to shoot in the competitions. During one of them, a piece flew off her gun and hit her face. She didn’t shoot again for four years, only going to sell her clothes. She was selling about seven festivals during this time. She recently began shooting again, and now only sells at some of the larger events to which they go.
Sharing some of the information she’s learned over the years of researching clothing, she explained the phrase “dropped your pocket” is because the pockets of the clothes from this time are tied onto the waistband of the pants and skirts. People would occasionally drop their pockets if they came untied.
Bargerstock is not sure how long she will continue to make period appropriate clothing. For now, she enjoys it as a hobby and has no intention of stopping.