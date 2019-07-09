A DuBois woman charged in connection with allegedly setting a DuBois Manor Motel room on fire waived her right to a preliminary hearing Friday before District Judge Patrick Ford of DuBois.
Lisa Marie Williams, 37, Room #125, DuBois Manor Motel, has been charged by DuBois City Police with one first degree felony count of arson — danger of death or bodily injury, and third degree felony counts of reckless burning or exploding, risking catastrophe and criminal mischief.
The charges stem from an incident which occurred on June 26 when the police were called to the motel by the motel manager who reported that items inside the room had been burned, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Upon their arrival at the motel, police made contact with the manager and Williams, an occupant of one of the rooms. The door to the room was open and police saw that the bed and covers on the bed were severely burned. The floor was burned as were the walls throughout the room. Police reportedly could also smell the burned materials in the room.
Williams reportedly told police that she did not know what happened and that she stayed in room #127 overnight with a man. She said she and the man were drinking alcohol during the late evening hours of June 25 and into the early morning hours of June 26. She reportedly said that when she went to his room everything was okay and that her room was locked the affidavit said. She said that she did not know that her room had caught fire until she heard people talking outside approximately 15 minutes before police arrived at the scene.
In an interview with police, the man said he and Williams were drinking in her room and that she got angry and threw a chair across the room.
The affidavit said the man told police that Williams showed up at his room later and spent the night. When he woke up at 7:30 a.m. on June 26, Williams allegedly asked him to go to the room and see what damage was done. He reportedly said he went and saw extensive damage to the room.
The fire marshal confirmed the statement provided by the man; that it was an intentional act committed with an open flame device, the affidavit said.
The damage to the room was estimated to exceed $5,000.
Williams remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.