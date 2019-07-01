BROOKVILLE — Two Brookville mothers and writers teamed up to start “The Watershed Journal,” a quarterly literary magazine, giving local authors a public platform to display their talent.
For Jessica Weible and Sarah Rossey, the idea started a couple of years ago when Weible was participating in events with CREATE Brookville, where she met many fellow writers. Soon thereafter, a writers group was formed, and met monthly to discuss and share their work with one another.
“After a while, we were talking about how difficult it is to get your work out there, and I thought, why don’t we do a local publication?” Weible said.
They produced a 40-page issue last summer, Rossey said, and there have been four publications so far. The fifth will be released July 15.
The journal, distributed in locations like Punxsutawney, Brookville, DuBois and Clarion, has a free admissions process, Rossey said.
TWJ’s website offers a blog, resources and personal stories, she said. A podcast is hosted just about every Sunday, which has featured 14 “Writers of the Watershed” so far.
“All of the submissions we get are from writers, storytellers, photographers in our area,” Weible said. “We don’t pick and choose — we decide that if you’re from this region, we want to tell your story.
“Our mission is to represent and have a platform for people in our area, and empower and inspire local authorship.”
Weible and Rossey met at the Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library in Brookville during a children’s program, they said.
“We connected right away, in terms of our interests and being young moms,” Weible said. “This has given us a real purpose, and common passion.”
It has been easy for the two women to work together, Weible added, since they share a similar vision for the product.
People often ask how they have time for this, Rossey adds.
“This is a project that I’m personally passionate about, so balancing getting the work done and motherhood, it’s like balancing myself,” she said.
Weible was an English teacher for 10 years prior to the arrival of her second child.
“This was the perfect opportunity to have creative ideas, and produce something I can be really proud of,” she said.
The women can also do all of their event planning and parts of the magazine from home. They meet at Fusion Cafe in Brookville on Sunday for their “office hours.”
Local writer Jo Scheier has assisted with the magazine as well, offering advice in organization, strategic planning and mission statements.
The women hope to see TWJ achieve a nonprofit organization status, and to apply for grants.
“People ask us if we want to expand, but our biggest and best dream for this is to stay regional, and stay local,” Rossey said. “We are trying to make sure the growth we have is benefiting local writers and readers.”
TWJ also hosts a quarterly writers workshop. For more information, visit www.thewatershedjournal.org.