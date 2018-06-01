DuBOIS — What started as a social quilting group for a group of area women has evolved into quilting for several non-profit organizations.
Members of Treasure Lake Quilters have been meeting nearly every week for more than eight years at the Treasure Lake Church.
“We were trying to come up with a name and it just kind of fit because the church lets us use a room and they’ve been great with us,” said member Pat Kosin.
And for short, it’s called TLC, which can also stand for tender loving care — even more fitting because they create their quilts with lots of TLC.
“It works nicely either way,” said Kosin.
While at first they were just a group of women getting together to share their love of quilting, a former member had died and her family donated all of her fabric to them.
“We wanted to do something and we came up with the idea of pillowcases because in all the quilt magazines they always have pleas for pillowcases for the hospitals,” said member Bobbie Jerry. “One of the women who’s in our group, Rita Gutowski, she’s a retired pediatric nurse, and she suggested that we do pillowcases for the hospital and so we started doing them, we started splitting them between there and Pentz Run Youth Services.”
“We were asked by one of the women that I go to church with, she works at the hospital, and she asked if we would make snoodles, which we never heard of,” said Jerry. “They are for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and they give these to the mothers to get their scent on them and then they put them in the incubators with the babies and then they send them home with them.”
The quilters made about 30 or 40 snoodles and gave them to the hospital.
They are always finding different projects to work on, another being fidget quilts for Alzheimer’s and dementia patients so they can keep their hands active.
The TLC Quilters have also made quilts for the various nursing homes in the area.
Recently, a member of the quilters group, Pat Pilatsky, died.
“We already had a lot of fabric that’s been donated to us and Pat’s sisters asked, they knew how much Pat enjoyed it when we were doing things for charities, so they sent us checks and asked us to use that money to buy whatever supplies we needed, and to make projects in Pat’s memory,” Jerry said.
During the summer program at the church, the women teach kids to quilt as well, said Katie Hannigan.
The quilters agree that their favorite part of quilting is that it is good therapy for them.
“We talk and we laugh and we do something good,” said member Sharon Kirk.
“It’s nice to be able to give to other people and also have our own social time,” said Sue Strouse.
“We get to do what we love,” said group member Rose Wiles.
