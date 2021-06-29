ST. MARYS — The women of “Women Who Care,” a project of the Elk County Community Foundation, recently enjoyed a “Denim and Diamonds” gathering at The Flying Dove Ranch in Ridgway.
WWC is a philanthropic giving circle of more than 225 area women, gathering its members twice each year to socialize, network and support worthy community projects.
The Flying Dove Ranch was a great outdoor space on a summer evening to celebrate the WWC organization and the generosity of the women who make up its membership. Many members brought a guest to WWC events to introduce their friends to the important work the group does in providing grants for projects that enhance the lives of families in our communities. Membership is open to all area women.
The evening began with a short presentation explaining the mission and purpose of the WWC organization. A buffet dinner catered by The Royal Inn was followed by the highlight of the night, a tribute to the music of Neil Diamond by “Simply Diamond,” who delighted the group with his special performance. The ladies, decked out in their finest denim and diamonds, enjoyed dessert prepared by Sugar Mamas Bakery.
The next meeting of WWC members will be their annual business meeting in the fall, where grants will be awarded. The grants are made possible by the pooled donations of the members who each contribute a minimum of $100 per year. At its annual meeting, the membership votes for the projects they want to fund with their annual donations. Since 2009, the organization has given $268,400 back to the community. Membership to WWC is a fun and rewarding way for women to make a real difference in their hometowns.
WWC membership dues for the 2021 granting cycle will be accepted until July 1. Any woman interested in becoming a member should contact the Elk County Community Foundation office at 814-834-2125 or the Foundation’s website at elkcountyfoundation.com.