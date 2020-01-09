ST. MARYS — A St. Marys event will offer relaxation, wine and wellness for women everywhere Saturday.
The first annual Women Wine and Wellness Expo will be held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Samick's Garage at 220 Forestview Road Saturday.
Samick's Garage restaurant and Just Ben Catering plan to host a couple of small events each year, said organizer Rachel Samick. The garage is open as a restaurant and drive through, serving as an indoor/outdoor venue Monday through Friday, and has weekends open for rentals and small events, such as birthday parties, family reunions or business meetings.
“It's a new year, with people making new goals,” Samick said. “We chose this for our first event because it's after the holidays — there isn't much to do and people want to unwind from all of that, so it would be nice to get your girlfriends together or your mom and have a hands-on experience with healthy-living products and businesses and have fun.”
The event, intended to promote healthy living and relaxation, will include a little bit of everything, including face-mask and makeup tables, foot-bath stations, reflexology and reiki, basket prizes, games, demonstrations, food for purchase and more.
The expo is free of charge. Some of the vendors who will participate include Anytime Fitness of St. Marys, Norwex, Elk Mountain Winery, Young Living, Pampered Chef and others, Samick said.
Erica Kruse, general manager of Anytime Fitness, said they will be in attendance Saturday to offer health and wellness tips, as well as take measurements and offer assistance in other ways.