PUNXSUTAWNEY — Pet owners and their four-legged friends are invited to enjoy a festival where “everyone is a winner” this weekend.
“Woofstock 2019,” a festival for dogs and people, will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday at Barclay Square in Punxsutawney. The event will benefit Willow Run Sanctuary and Adoptions of Brookville.
WRS Founder Margo Stefanic said this is the event’s seventh year, and it’s always held the second Saturday in August. This is WRS’ only fundraiser during the course of the year.
“Back in 2013, I knew I had to do something to make our mark,” she said. “It carries us through winter.”
The Punxsutawney Country Club has volunteered to provide the lunch this year, Stefanic said, and donate the proceeds to WRS.
“We feel extremely honored because in previous years, we have held our own lunch,” she said.
WRS currently has about 125-130 animals, including cats, senior dogs, rabbits, a goat, pigs, chickens, roosters, ducks, a ferret and ponies, Stefanic said.
A portion of the event proceeds go toward feeding the animals, paying the bills and a new water line project, Stefanic said. The facility is always in need of building repairs such as taking care of the roofing and gutters.
Because winter is right around the corner, the sanctuary also needs straw bedding for the pigs and additional food for livestock, Stefanic said.
WRS is accepting volunteers, Stefanic said. Anyone wishing to volunteer must be an animal person, have means of transportation, a valid driver’s license and be physically able to handle the work of lifting, bending and standing, Stefanic said.
The event will begin with pet parents parading their animals around the park. Tracy Hubbard Photography will offer pet photos, while Trudy Garvey of Ruff World Training in Brookville will be in attendance, Stefanic said. A dog demonstration will be held. Doggie pools will be available for cool off.
Animal and non-animal related vendors are invited to attend, including ones who sell arts and crafts or pet items, Stefanic said. Event organizers are still looking for bake sale and basket raffle donations. Attendees leave with a doggy bag.
“At this event, we say, ‘Dogs rock, and everyone’s a winner,’” Stefanic said.
For more information, visit the WRS Facebook page or call 814-849-7466.