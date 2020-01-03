DuBOIS — Work is continuing at both Showers Field and DuBois Memorial Park thanks to a $900,000 state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant awarded to the City of DuBois.
“Once again, these are funds that will continue to help us maintain and upgrade some of the amenities in the park and at Showers Field as we have been doing,” said city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio. “This is not attainable without the help of state Sen. Joe Scarnati. His help since he’s been in office has been sensational to say the least. We’re pleased to receive this. At the same time everyone has to understand that this money is earmarked and you can’t deviate from those projects.”
Current enhancements include batting cages and an additional press box at Showers Field, in addition to more bleachers at Heindl and Stern fields, said Suplizio.
RACP is a commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects. RACP projects are authorized in the Redevelopment Assistance section of a Capital Budget Itemization Act, have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact, and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues, or other measures of economic activity. RACP projects are state-funded projects that cannot obtain primary funding under other state programs.