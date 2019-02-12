KERSEY — More than $450,000 will be making its way into the region to help develop apprenticeship programs and connect businesses to provide job training.
In a Monday release, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry announced Workforce Solutions for North Central PA is the recipient of five PAsmart grants in two categories totaling $456,413.
Two of the grants target development of apprenticeship programs in the region.
An apprenticeship grant for $149,413 was awarded to ensure “partners have the knowledge and expertise necessary to implement effective pre-apprenticeships and apprenticeships, (and) to increase the number of pre-apprenticeships and registered apprenticeships programs in the north central region’s manufacturing and health care industries,” according to the release.
An additional pre-apprenticeship grant of $77,000 was awarded to implement at least three pre-apprenticeship programs in local schools. The award specifies the programs will be used to work in conjunction with a local powdered metal manufacturer and support a building trades registered apprenticeship program.
An additional three Next Generation Industry Partnership grants were also awarded.
A $140,000 grant was awarded “to implement business-driven priorities and action plans to support an advanced manufacturing industry partnership,” according to the release.
Two additional grants of $45,000 each were awarded to develop partnerships in the health care, and building and construction industries.
Workforce Solutions is the state-designated workforce development board for Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties.
