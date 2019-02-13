KERSEY — Following the announcement of more than $900,000 in grant funding for apprenticeship, industry partnership and displaced worker programs in two weeks, Susie Snelick, executive director of grant recipient Workforce Solutions for North Central Pennsylvania, stressed funding would be used to help the region overall.
“These resources will benefit our students, our job seekers, our employers and just everyone in the six-county region,” she said. “It’s not just dollars going to one agency or business. It’s to benefit the entire region.”
Grants for apprenticeship programs announced Monday will be used to develop programs aligned with demands in the local job market.
“We’re actually going to be working with employers to develop programs that align with what the needs in the workplace are,” she said. “We’re working with an employer looking for three or four apprenticeships and the high schools for pre-apprenticeship programs.”
Snelick said working with the high schools will give students a glimpse at how what they’re doing now relates to the workforce.
“We’re really excited about that,” she said. “It’ll give the kids the opportunity to see the connection between the work they’re doing and employment opportunities.”
Snelick also touched on Next Generation Industry Partnership Grant funding awarded Monday.
“That’s an opportunity to bring those in that industry to the table,” she said. “So they’re all in one place to have those conversations about their needs. It’s an opportunity to determine what their needs are and how we, as providers, can meet them.”
Snelick said Workforce Solutions hopes to utilize the more than $450,000 in grants announced Monday and the more than $460,000 in grants to aid displaced workers announced last week to make an impact on the region.
“We’ve been fortunate,” she said. “It’s been really, really good for us and it’ll be really good for the region.”
Workforce Solutions is the state-designated workforce development board for Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties.
