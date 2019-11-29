KERSEY — Workforce Solutions for North Central Pennsylvania recently hosted a regional meeting as a way to better their service to the state.
“Anywhere you go these days you’ll hear employers express their need for a skilled workforce. Our workforce system in North Central PA is always looking at how we can improve services,” said Pamela Streich, director of strategic planning and project management.
The meeting held on Nov. 22 at the Red Fern banquet hall in Kersey was a full day devoted to system engagement and development. This meeting brought staff from the Pennsylvania CareerLink centers in Cameron, Elk, Clearfield, Jefferson, McKean, and Potter counties to talk with program managers and Workforce Development Board staff in the six counties.
Some partners who attended the meeting were the Bureau of Workforce Partnerships and Operations, ResCare Workforce Services, adult eduction providers, Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, the Department of Human Services, and Workforce Solutions.
Topics covered in the discussions were services, eligibility, and best practices in an effort to better serve both job seekers and employers around the state.