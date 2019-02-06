KERSEY — Workforce Solutions for North Central Pennsylvania has been awarded $460,000 to provide training and support for dislocated workers.
The organization – which serves Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties – announced it had received a Trade and Economic Transition National Dislocated Worker Grant through the state Department of Labor and Industry Monday.
The grant is intended to provide training and supportive services to allow further training for at least 20 individuals, according to a project summary provided Tuesday by Pam Streich, Director of Strategic Planning and Project Management.
“By targeting employers from industries representing our high priority occupations, participants will have the greatest opportunity to succeed,” according to the summary.
The funds will be used to target workers with entry-level skills “requiring minimal training” in the hospitality, leisure and tourism/entertainment – including retail and service; and trade, transportation and utilities industries.
“Outreach will begin with dislocated workers from these industries who are currently receiving unemployment compensation (and) are not currently enrolled in training or in an active on the job training,” according to the summary. “There will also be an emphasis on degree completion for those dislocated workers with some college credits.”
Occupations identified specifically include maintenance and repairs workers, licensed practice and vocational nurses, automotive service technicians and mechanics, machinists, and industrial machine mechanics.
A total of $40,000 will be made available for supportive services, especially for things like childcare and transportation, with a maximum individual allotment of $2,500 per individual.
A total of $384,000 will be made available for individual training and tuition payments. The summary estimated an average of $19,200 per participant will be utilized for 20 individuals, with a higher number of workers being served depending on individual costs.
“The goal of this funding is to cover costs of participating dislocated workers at 100 percent and to provide comprehensive support services for successful completion,” According to Monday’s initial release on the grant.
Dislocated workers within Workforce Solutions’ six-county service area can call 814-245-1835 for more information.
