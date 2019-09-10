A long-term sanitary sewer agreement between the City of DuBois and Sandy Township became effective Sept. 1.
After months of Sandy Township-DuBois sewer committee meetings, the township supervisors unanimously approved the agreement at their Aug. 5 meeting. The city council then unanimously approved the agreement at its Aug. 12 meeting.
“I’m very pleased that we were able to get a long-term sanitary sewer agreement with the City of DuBois done,” said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh. “The sewer committees from both Sandy Township and the City of DuBois worked extremely long and hard to get this agreement executed. I commend the Sandy Township Board of Supervisors and the DuBois City Council for working together to get an agreement done that will improve the economy and water quality of the region. The agreement gives us long-term sustainability for the operation of our sanitary sewer system, and allows for a significant amount of future development within Sandy Township. I’m excited that we were able to put past issues between the municipalities aside, and create a positive solution for the residents and businesses of the area.”
“This was a joint venture both by the city officials and with the township officials, meaning that this was the committee that actually met several times and went back and forth with different ideas, different ways to handle this,” said city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio. “Although it may not be perfect for either community, it’s once again a good way to show that we can work together and do what’s best for the area that we represent.”
Suplizio noted sewer rates are going to continually increase.
“The city has to build a new sewage plant. Our sewage plant is over 50 years old, it’s pushing 60 years old,” said Suplizio. “With technology it’s probably over 70 years old. It’s time that we have to upgrade our sewage system and our plant is a big part of that. And this is going to cost in the neighborhood of about $45 million.”
Part of the 30-year sewer agreement between the two entities included the township enacting a resolution approving the city’s Act 537 Plan within 10 days from the date of the agreement. The township approved the resolution at its Aug. 19 meeting. The resolution was to be forwarded to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
The city’s present plant, located at 96 Guy Ave., was built in 1960. The plan will determine how large the city needs to construct its new sewage treatment plant because Falls Creek and the township are municipal customers of the city.