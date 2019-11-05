DuBOIS — The DuBois and Sandy Township police departments will be working together increasingly to become more efficient, according to city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio and township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, who met recently with officials from both police departments to discuss ways to improve cooperation.
“It was presented by both managers that the DuBois and Sandy Township police departments, not that they don’t work well together already, they’re just going to try to improve the working relationships, maybe improve response times and backup times for each other because our number one concern is the safety of our officers and our citizens,” said Suplizio.
Arbaugh said he believes DuBois and Sandy Township have similar issues.
“Number one is a drug issue, and number two is just a staffing issue,” said Arbaugh. “I think our goal was to try to figure out how we can work together as a community to work on those two issues.”
The two managers said there were some really good ideas brought forth during the meeting.
“Things such as having a Sandy officer and a DuBois officer do transports,” said Arbaugh. “Instead of our guys going at it alone and DuBois going at it alone, we can have one of each officer in the car ride together to go pick up people from Clearfield County.”
Another idea is to ride with each other on a mini task force, stake out type of situation, for example, where there can be a DuBois officer and Sandy Township officer in the same vehicle, said Suplizio.
“And that stake out could be in the city or it could be in the township,” said Suplizio. “We want to work together. I think everyone has to understand that we are so intertwined, that this is a big advantage for both municipalities. The more we can work together, the more efficient I think we all become.”
“From my perspective, when I moved back to the area after being gone 20-plus years, coming in and just seeing the amount of drug issues we have because those were nonexistent 20 years ago, they weren’t here,” said Arbaugh. “So I’m back seeing people dying, seeing lots of families, lots of people I know affected by people who are addicted to heroin and meth. I think it’s a good step in the right direction of working together when we have extra shifts, once or twice a week, that they can get in a car together, they can talk about some known areas, known issues, known people, and they can really start to attack this problem.”
Suplizio agreed, the major problem in the two municipalities right now is the fight against drugs.
“There’s no doubt about it that we’re not winning the battle, and we have to figure out a way to win this battle,” said Suplizio.
Although the two police departments do work very well together already, it’s time to take it to the next level, they said.
“If they’re on a traffic stop, we want to be able to support that traffic stop,” said Suplizio.
“We’re going to just try to maybe back each other up, and do it without asking,” said Arbaugh. “We want it to be a more automatic response that you’re heading in that direction already. That way, if something goes down, there’s already people in the area.”
If something happens in the Sabula area, for example, a DuBois police officer could start out that way and, at the same time, maybe two police officers stay back and say, even on the radio, ‘Hey, just to let you know, we’ll cover the area until you guys are freed up or until you see what it is,’” said Suplizio.
“A lot of times when you’re doing a traffic stop, it could be nothing, it could be just a speeding issue, it could be a drug issue, you just never know what you’re going to get into,” said Arbaugh. “I think that that safety factor of having more people in the area in case something does go wrong is important.”
“I think that any way we can work together, we need to identify those areas and improve the community as a whole,” said Arbaugh.