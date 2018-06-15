DuBOIS — The Friends of the DuBois Public Library’s annual Works of Heart craft fundraiser is well under way, according to library Director Rebecca McTavish.
“We’ve had a good turnout for donations. We have a nice variety of items from furniture to knitted and crocheted and other handmade crafts. It’s been great,” McTavish said. “It’s a lot of local artists that turn out to donate these items, and everything goes to benefit the library through the Friends of the Library group.”
The participation by library patrons has also been good, she said.
“People have entered their tickets in every single different item. It’s not like they’re favoring one over another,” McTavish said. “Some wait until the very last week, so that maybe, I think they hope their names are at the top. But we shake them up so it doesn’t really matter.”
Tickets will be sold from June 1 until June 30. Drawings will occur on July 2 at 9 a.m.
Proceeds will benefit the DuBois Public Library.
All of the money raised goes back into the library through the purchases the library buys on behalf of the Friends of the Library, said McTavish. Money has been used previously for different furniture display units, different programs at the library and to add to our materials collection. Everything that gets donated comes back to benefit the library in some way.
McTavish said the Friends of the Library, which has been in existence for at least 40 years, consists of a number of community members and library patrons.
“Anybody who is in favor of the library and wants to help support it,” McTavish said.
