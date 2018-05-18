DuBOIS — The Friends of the DuBois Public Library will hold their annual Works of Heart craft fundraiser in June.
“Our hope is that a lot of the local artisans will help support the library by donating a handmade item,” said library Director Rebecca McTavish.
In the past, the fundraiser, staged for at least 10 years, has featured small pieces of furniture, quilts, jewelry, knitted scarves and other hand-crafted pieces. Those who wish to help but don’t have a craft, can participate by purchasing an item and donating it to the fundraiser.
Donations will be accepted at the DuBois Public Library during regular library hours until May 31. Tickets will be sold from June 1 until June 30. Drawings will occur on July 2 at 9 a.m.
Proceeds will benefit the DuBois Public Library.
“All of the money raised goes back into the library through the purchases we buy on behalf of the Friends of the Library,” said McTavish. “We have used money previously for different furniture display units, different programs at the library and to add to our materials collection. Everything that gets donated comes back to benefit the library in some way.”
McTavish said the Friends of the Library, which has been in existence for at least 40 years, consists of a number of community members and library patrons.
“Anybody who is in favor of the library and wants to help support it,” McTavish said.
McTavish noted that the DuBois Public Library is funded generously through the City of DuBois and Sandy Township. It also receives money from the state as well as donations from the community.
“We appreciate greatly everything the City of DuBois and Sandy Township do for us,” McTavish said. “We are one of the luckier libraries in the state where we have a wonderful support system from our local government.”
Upcoming programs to be held at the library include Summer Reading, which begins June 1 and continues through the summer, she said.
“We have reading programs for adults, teens and younger children,” McTavish said.
Activities under way at the library include crafting days, an instrumental petting zoo and Slime Days.
“There will be lots of fun all summer long,” McTavish said.
For more information about the library, visit the website: http://www.duboispubliclibrary.org.
