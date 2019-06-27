ST. MARYS — History enthusiasts will rewind time for the Elk County community during a special Sunday event.
“World War II in the Park Day” will be held from noon-6 p.m. at Memorial Park on Wolfel Avenue in St. Marys. It’s free and open to the public, offering speakers, 15-20 reenactors, vendors and veteran stories.
Alex Minnick with St. Marys Parks & Recreation said Steve Appleby, the curator of the Eldred WWII Museum, will be giving a speech again this year.
The event will also showcase weapons and historical material of the Caskey family, Minnick said.
“We have so many sports activities here,” he said. “We really feel like it’s a good educational opportunity to do things aside from sports.”
The event will begin with the raising of the flag by the Burial Detail and the singing of the National Anthem.
The event also brings awareness to local war heroes, Minnick said.
“This is for any and all veterans that wish to tell their stories,” he said.
Anyone who would like to participate can contact the park at 814-834-9418 or by email at memorialpark2@gmail.com.