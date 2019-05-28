BIG RUN — World War II veteran Gene McKee spoke about the cost of war at Big Run and VFW Post 2076’s Memorial Day service on Monday.
McKee served in the Navy during World War II as a yeoman on board the Light Cruiser Portsmouth and the USS Cabrilla submarine. He earned a certificate in agriculture from Penn State and worked as a truck driver, railroad yard clerk, insurance salesman and is currently the Gaskill Township supervisor.
McKee said Memorial Day was started as a way to pay tribute to the veterans who served their country.
“People felt thankful to the veterans for their service to out country for protecting our country’s people and our way of life,” McKee said.
He said the cost of war since Memorial Day has been great, both financially and in the cost of human lives. He related that 2,400-2,500 lives were lost during the attack on Pearl Harbor that started World War II. He said approximately 12,004 men were killed during the Invasion of Europe and that there were approximately WWII veterans living in 2018.
McKee said that soldiers were not the only casualties during World War II. He related that millions of Jews that were killed by the Third Reich could be counted among the casualties as well.
He said 58,000 American troops were killed during the Vietnam War and they are memorialized in Washington D.C. He lamented the treatment of those who served in Vietnam when they returned home. He said he talked to a Vietnam Veteran who served as a door gunner on a helicopter. The veteran told McKee that he was spit on when he returned to American soil and that he still remembers the face of the woman who spit on him.
McKee said he believes the military are still not treated as they should be even to this day. He said he went to DuBois to talk to the military recruiters about a speaker for the Memorial Day Service and noticed the offices were locked and glassed in.
“We have troops and sailors scattered all over the world today and many are still dying. It is a real problem when the protectors of our land have to be locked away to protect themselves,” McKee said.
He said he believes that many see the glorious image of war and do not see the pain it causes.
“I feel some of our young people see only the glory of the military. I am here to tell you it is more gory than glory,” McKee said.
He said he benefitted from his time in the military and appreciated all of the people who have supported him through the years, especially during his fight with prostate cancer.
“I don’t want to be all negative. I do feel I benefitted so much from my time in the service and I do appreciate what I have received,” McKee said.
Bob Lott of VFW Post 2076 concluded the ceremony with a quote from Gen. George Patton: “It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather we should thank God such men lived.”