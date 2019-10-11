PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney woman faces felony charges in connection with the theft of $47,331 from the Worthville Borough beginning in January 2015.
Punxsutawney based State Police filed charges against Kerran Dale Snyder, 37, of Punxsutawney including four felony charges of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, and theft by failure to make the required disbursement of funds.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, in February Worthville Borough Council President Lowell Young told police he had reason to believe there had been financial crimes committed against the borough. He said Snyder had been the borough secretary/treasurer since 2013, and since she had moved to Punxsutawney he would sign several checks in advance.
Reportedly, the president first noticed discrepancies when the Ringgold Fire Department and Oliver Township Fire Department called to say they each had a check from the borough returned due to insufficient funds. On each occasion, Young called Snyder to let her know. After receiving the second call, Young went to S&T Bank to see the bank statements for the borough’s general fund account.
Young said he shared the statements with other council members and they found several discrepancies for bills the borough did not incur. Young provided the officers with the documents and account information.
In August, after reviewing the documents and bank accounts, police interviewed Snyder. She allegedly admitted to having used the Worthville Borough checking account to pay her personal bills, and to write checks to herself for cash. According to the affidavit, she did not know how much she had taken, but agreed it amounted to at least $20,000 and probably more.
An officer accompanied Snyder to her residence and place of employment, where she gave them booklets of checks belonging to the borough, and boxes of documents.
Snyder’s bail has been set at $25,000 unsecured, and she has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 7 with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.