WORTHVILLE — A Jefferson County woman known for making people look pretty will be shown getting “down and dirty” in her Chevy on the History channel this month.
“Truck Night in America” is a 10-episode competition show featuring truck owners from across the country who compete in several challenges. Four expert coaches offer “tough love” strategy and performance tips.
Aimee Rheaume is from Worthville — a small town between Brookville and Punxsutawney — and she may not be a typical “mudbogger.”
Rheaume is a hairdresser and business owner at “Aimee’s Hair Designs” in Worthville, and works at “Teased Too” salon in Brookville.
“I want people to see that a small-town girl who owns a beauty shop and is always making other people look pretty can get ‘down and dirty’ with the best of them,” she says with a laugh.
In her 1984 Chevy, which has “one-ton axies and is skinned-out and lightened up,” she said, Rheaume started mudbogging in Pennsylvania, Ohio and at her local fair over the past five years.
“Mudbogging” is a sport involving getting a truck “as light and as fast as possible,” Rheaume says, with the objective of getting through the mud the quickest.
She watched season one of TNIA every single week, Rheaume said. She applied for season two in May of 2018, submitting pictures and videos, following up with a phone and Skype interview with producers.
“I never dreamt when I was watching all these trucks on TV that I would ever have a chance to show off my truck,” she said. “I wanted to see if my truck was capable of doing other things, and TNIA definitely proves if it can or can’t.”
She then traveled to Augusta, Georgia, in mid-August, where she filmed for three days, Rheaume said.
“Each show starts with five trucks, and each challenge knocks out one person,” she said. “There was a series of challenges that test your truck’s handling and suspension and driving ability.”
Ultimately, the winner receives $10,000, Rheaume said.
People have to hold their breath, though, since she can’t reveal who won or how she placed until after the show runs.
She is open to more challenges and events in the future, Rheaume said, and may be traveling to Minnesota to mudbog because of contacts she met during filming.
For season two, there were 4,000 applicants from which 60 were chosen, Rheaume said, adding “It was an honor to be chosen.”
Rheaume’s episode will air on the History Channel at 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28.
For more information on the show, visit www.history.com.
